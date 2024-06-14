Vidya Balan has shocked one and all with her massive weight loss journey. The actress attended the screening of Kabir Khan and Kartik Aaryan's Chandu Champion last night. Vidya made a striking entry in a black dress and everyone seemed stunned to see her drastic transformation. Not just the fans and followers but even Angad Bedi seemed to be taken by surprise by her latest appearance.

Comments on Vidya's video

Social media was quick to commend the actress on her transformation. "She looks 10 years younger now," wrote a user. "I think Angad asking Vidya about her transformation," another user commented. "Angad Bedi's expression is all of us right now!!" a social media user wrote. "She can carry herself in any shape & attire . She was beautiful then she is beautiful now," another social media user opined.

"God she's looking fabulous," read a comment. "Even Vidya has lost weight but I can't," another comment read. "It's a ridiculous society we live in that somehow equates a persons' worth in terms of their weight. We are doing so much damage to ourselves in the process. Being healthy and fit are good goals but this pressure to be a certain weight is harmful," read one more of the comments.

Vidya on her weight

In the last few years, Vidya Balan was often mocked or trolled for her weight gain. While the actress has always looked beautiful in whatever she chose to wear, her fans are elated to see her having lost all that weight.

"I come from a non-film family. There was no one to tell me that these phases don't last. My weight issue had become a national issue. I have always been a fat girl; I wouldn't say that I am at a stage where my fluctuating weight doesn't bother me anymore at all. But I have come a long way," she once told TOI about her fluctuating weight.