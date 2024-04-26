Bollywood actor Vidya Balan is basking in the success of her recently released film, Do Aur Do Pyaar. The film has been garnering mixed reviews. Apart from Vidya, the film stars Pratik Gandhi,

The film has minted Rs 3.32 crore within seven days of its release.

Vidya Balan reveals she got 'addicted' to smoking and loves the smell of smoke

During the promotions of Do Aur Do Pyaar, Vidya Balan opened up about her smoking addiction.

Speaking about the same, Viday Balan told YouTuber Samdish, "After The Dirty Picture, I got addicted to smoking and was smoking 2–3 cigarettes a day following the film."

She said, "I had smoked before shooting for the film. I knew how to smoke but I didn't really smoke...you know what it is. But as a character, you can't just fake it. I couldn't have that hesitation because there is a certain perception about women who smoke. Much less now, far more before."

Vidya Balan is fucking iconic in The Dirty Picture. Sis ate this role ? No one could’ve ever done was SHE DID pic.twitter.com/LLqC2M8ros — juhi ? (@juhixisblooming) May 12, 2020

Vidya said, "After 'The Dirty Picture,' I got addicted. I would smoke 2-3 cigarettes a day. No. I don't think I should say this on camera but I enjoy smoking. If you told me that there is no harm that a cigarette would do then I would have become a smoker. I love the smell of smoke. Even at bus stops in my college days, I would sit next to people who would smoke."

Speaking about wearing bold outfits, Vidya said, "The only thing that scared me was those short clothes and those cleavage-revealing clothes. Then to be dancing like that...when I imagine myself as an actor, I never imagine doing any of that stuff. I was like, 'Wow, this is an opportunity I want', but I also realized that people would be watching it on camera."