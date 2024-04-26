Arti Singh and Dipak Chauhan tied the knot at Iskcon Temple, Juhu on April 25, 2024. Arti looked breathtakingly beautiful in a red bridal lehenga which had a long veil. While Dipak wore an off-white sherwani. Krushna Abhishek and Kashmera Shah opted for white-themed outfits, complementing each other.

Several photos and videos from their temple wedding have been doing the rounds on the Internet. In one of the videos, Arti Singh is seen walking down the aisle looking stunning in a pink satin saree.

The next video shows a glimpse of Arti Singh and Dipak Chauhan performing mangalsutra and sindoor ceremonies. Arti Singh got emotional and was seen getting teary-eyed during the sindoor ceremony.

Arti Singh opted for a pink saree paired with a matching blouse for the temple wedding. She accessorised her look with a heavy matha patti, a gold neckpiece, and golden kaleeras.

Dipak Chauhan, on the other hand, wore a white sherwani. Following the wedding, Arti Singh and Dipak Chauhan stepped out for a photo-op. The newlyweds posed for the shutterbugs and distributed sweets. They also thanked the paparazzi for capturing their special moments.

For the varmala ceremony, Arti Singh changed her outfit and opted for a red lehenga. After the wedding rituals, Dipak Chauhan and Arti stepped out for a photo-op. The newlyweds posed for the shutterbugs and distributed sweets.

Netizens were unhappy with Kashmeera and Krushna's white outfits.

Let's take a look at the celebs who attended the wedding of Arti and Dipak.

The wedding was attended by the couple's close friends and family members. Among the attendees were Govinda, Kapil Sharma, Archana Puran Singh, Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Paras Chhabra, Mahira Sharma, Vishal Aditya Singh, Bipasha Basu, Karan Singh Grover, Arbaaz Khan, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Tina Datta and Ankit Gupta among others.

It was Bigg Boss's 13th reunion of sorts and netizens remembered Sidharth Shukla.