The United States of America is going through a political shift. Current President Donald Trump is competing with former Vice President Joe Biden for the ongoing US election 2020.

Unlike Indian elections, American elections have a very different process of electing the president. There's just one day to go for the American citizens to decide whether they want to reelect President Donald Trump or wish to bring his democratic competitor Joe Biden in the oval office.

As of now, Joe Biden leads in the national polls by as many as ten points -- which means that his chances of winning the election are better than President Donald Trump, who has been heavily criticized for his take on the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic.

With the election day right in front of us, here's a simple guide for you to understand how the American system selects the president and when the actual results will be announced.

United States Presidential Election:

The election of the United States president and vice president is the indirect election in which the registered voters can cast their ballots not directly for those offices, but instead for members of the Electoral College. These registered electors then cast direct votes, known as electoral votes, for president and vice president.

Under the original voting system, electors cast votes for two different candidates for President. The candidate with the highest number of votes became the president, and the second-place candidate became the vice-president.

The candidate who receives the majority of electoral votes (at least 270 out of 538) is elected to that particular office. In a case where no candidate receives an absolute majority of the votes for the president, then the House of Representatives will choose who they want to see as a president of the United States of America.

When will we get to see the US election 2020 results?

In simple words, after registered American voters cast their ballots, the electors then meet in December in their respective states. At that point, they then officially vote for president and vice president. Members of the House and Senate then meet in January to take an official tally of those votes.

It has been a long history that Americans get to know who won on election night because several media houses project winners based on partial counts itself.

This year, millions of Americans have used mail ballots to cast their votes. This will take longer to process than in-person votes.

Both Donald Trump and Joe Biden have made a last-minute push in some states that could tip the balance of the electoral battle. There is a possibility that Trump would hope to repeat his 2016 run, where he won the Oval office through a majority in the electoral college even after failing short of Hillary Clinton's popular vote count.