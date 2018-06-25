Ahead of Iran's crucial Group B encounter of Fifa World Cup 2018, a large number of Team Melli fans had gathered outside Portugal's team hotel in the Russian city of Saransk in a bid to disrupt the preparations of Cristiano Ronaldo & Co.

The Iranian fans, according to GiveMeSport, were armed with vuvuzelas as they were trying their best to make Portugal players sleep deprived on the eve of the much-anticipated tie at the Mordovia Arena.

The traveling fans were creating so much ruckus that Ronaldo himself decided to intervene and send a message to the opposition fans.

In a video that is being widely shared on social media, the Real Madrid superstar can be seen walking up to the window and gesturing the Iranian supporters to tone down so that he and his teammates could sleep. IBTimes, India though was unable to verify the authenticity of the viral clip.

Cristiano going up to his hotel window asking Iran fans to keep it down so he can sleep is a great gif that I never thought I'd see https://t.co/aFo3F6CNlJ — Tiago Estêvão (@TiagoEstv) June 24, 2018

Notably, this is not the first time supporters of a football team have used such tactics to disrupt Ronaldo's preparations.

Paris Saint-Germain fans had gathered around Real Madrid's team hotel in Paris Saint-Germain ahead of the two team's Champions League Round of 16 clash earlier this year. They were beating drums and even set off flares outside the hotel in the wee hours of the matchday only to be driven away by police.

Ronaldo scored against PSG later in the day as Real collected a 5-2 (on aggregate) win over the Paris side en route to their title win.

Do-or-die match for Iran in Saransk

One can understand Iran fans' desperation, given the Team Melli needs nothing less than a win to avoid an early exit from the World Cup in Russia.

Ronaldo has been in imperious form in the ongoing quadrennial tournament, scoring four goals, including a stunning hat-trick against former champions Spain in their opening match.

Carlos Queiroz's Iran are currently sitting at the third spot of the four-team group standings with three points, one behind group leaders Portugal and second-placed Spain.

All four teams of Group B will be in action on Monday as Spain and Morocco will face each other in Kaliningrad later today.