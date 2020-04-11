It just takes one good or bad film to make or break you in the industry. While there have been one good films which have bombarded directors, producers and actors with monies, the industry has also seen how one bad film can make someone go bankrupt. Sridevi and Boney Kapoor's flop film was a prime example of that.

Roop Ki Rani Choron Ka Raaja was touted as the biggest blockbuster of Bollywood. After all, several of the biggest names of the industry were coming together for the project. The film had big names like Anil Kapoor, Sridevi, Jackie Shroff, Anupam Kher, Satish Kaushik, Dalip Tahil and many others. Boney had invested almost everything he had to make the film big and grand. Boney had complete faith in Satish Kaushik's direction and Sridvei's screen power. However, things didn't go as planned.

Celebs talk about the failure

The film failed to recover even the making cost and Boney Kapoor fell flat on his face. He went bankrupt and didn't even have the money to pay back to the starcast. After the Sridevi starrer completed 25 years, Satish took to Twitter and wrote, "Yes 25 yrs ago it was a disaster at BO but it was my first child and will remain close to heart. Remembering madam #SrideviLivesForever and my sorry to @BoneyKapoor who gave me a break but was broke after the film. Celebrating #25yearsof RKRCKR @AnilKapoor @Javedakhtarjadu @AnupamPKher."

He further tweeted, "It is not about good or bad after 25yrs. It is about owning your failures with your head high in the air... You must be a very successful person but try owning your failures and I assure you, you will be more successful."

"Can't believe it's been 25 years for #RKRCKR I remember the obstacles that we faced during the shooting of this film and after as well but it was still a memorable journey. We miss the Roop Ki Rani every day. @BoneyKapoor @satishkaushik2 @Javedakhtarjadu @AnupamPKher @bindasbhidu," Anil Kapoor also shared his memories of the film.

Well, it might have been a dud back then, the film enjoys humongous rave reviews now.