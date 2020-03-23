The need of the hour, when a pandemic like Coronavirus cases are on the rapid rise, is to display maturity and apply common sense. It is because the vaccine to is yet to be discovered for the pandemic and social distancing is the only hope to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

Mani Ratnam Sets an Example

In spite of reading a lot of stories of people hiding their travel history and suspects escaping from hospitals, here is a fine example on home quarantine. Nandan, son of veteran filmmaker Mani Ratnam and actress Suhasini, is setting an example through self isolation.

In a video shared by his family friend Khushbu Sundar, he reveals about returning from London recently and being self-quarantined ever since then even though there are no symptoms of the infectious disease. His mother asks him a couple of questions pertaining to the measures taken by him and he explains how he is observing social distancing.

Video Goes Viral

Khushbu Sundar shared the video and wrote, "This is what responsible people do.. kudos to @hasinimani and #NandanManiratnam So much to learn from them.. my hugs for you are reserved for a better and a safer day Nandan..Folded handsFolded handsFolded handsFolded handsFolded handsThumbs upThumbs upThumbs upThumbs upThumbs up". [sic]"

The video has now gone viral and netizens are appreciating the Mani Ratnam's family for leading by an example.

This is what responsible people do.. kudos to @hasinimani and #NandanManiratnam So much to learn from them.. my hugs for you are reserved for a better and a safer day Nandan..?????????? pic.twitter.com/9hnP4QYLae — KhushbuSundar ❤️ (@khushsundar) March 22, 2020

Irresponsible Celebrity

Recently, singer Kanika Kapoor was tested positive for Covid-19. Upon returning to London, the singer acted negligently as refrained from informing authorities about her travel history. She even hosted a lavish party for her friends and family at a five-star hotel which was graced by bureaucrats, politicians, and socialites. However, Kanika's irresponsible act has landed not only her but hundreds of others who were in contact with her in trouble.

Meanwhile, the number of Coronavirus cases rose to 415 on Monday, 23 March at 10 am.