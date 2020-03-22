Actress Mahika Sharma has urged Lucknow government to also check the staff workers present their during the event.

"I feel we are worried about Covid-19. But instead of trolls and blames we need to use our thoughts for cure and precautions. I feel government and all well known established guest can isolate themselves. But did we remember to check on staffs and workers present their during the party as help. I urge the Lucknow government to check on it and make sure they dont carry the virus in the city," Mahika Sharma said in her statement.

Mahika also asked people to let Kanika Kapoor overcome her fight with the virus and later we can discuss and put blame on her. She said, "The time she need us and our prayers. We are human and committing mistake does happen. I understand some mistake are not worth forgiven and curable. Still we need to show a bit of kindness and humanity."

Kapoor, who has been tested positive for Coronavirus, returned from London, England earlier this month, but reportedly she didn't quarantine herself or go in for a check-up. She attended three parties where she came in contact with several people including VIPs and top politicians like Vasundhara Raje and her son Dushyant Singh.