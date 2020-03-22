Baby Doll singer Kanika Kapoor is the first-ever Bollywood celebrity to have tested positive with COVID-19. Right after she landed in India after her trip to London, the very next day she flew to Lucknow and hosted parties with hundreds of bureaucrats and politicians. On Friday in Lucknow, she was admitted to the hospital for the treatment of COVID-19.

Ever since the news broke out, people tagged the singer as irresponsible and kept slamming her.

A few of the media portals got in touch with her via telephone and she went on to accuse the doctors of the hospital of Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences (PGIMS) in Lucknow that they are mistreating her. She lambasted at the authorities and doctors for not giving her food.

However, Kanika who is under medial observation is all out giving negative news to media.

Ever since the news of Kanika's ill-treatment spread like a fire, Director of Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences (PGIMS) in Lucknow released a statement which read as "Kanika Kapoor has been provided with the best that is possible in a hospital. She must co-operate as a patient and not throw tantrums of a star," Director RK Dhiman said.

"She is being provided Gluten-Free Diet from the Hospital Kitchen. The facility provided to her is an isolated room with a toilet, patient-bed, and a television. The ventilation of her room is air-conditioned with a separate Air Handling Unit (AHU) for the Covid-19 unit. Utmost care is being taken but she must first start behaving like a patient and not a star."

For the unversed, this is the statement given by Kanika Kapoor on her ill-treatment by the doctors at

On doctors illtreating her

The hospital room has mosquitoes and is full of dust. I am being ill-treated here and it feels like I'm in jail. They are behaving as if I am a criminal for no fault of mine. I have been here since 11 am and all I have been given is a small bottle of water to drink. I've been asking these people to give me something to eat but I've only been given two small bananas and an orange that had flies on it. I am so hungry; I haven't even taken the medicine that I was supposed to till now. I have a fever, I've informed them, but no one has attended to me. The food I brought with me has been taken away. I can't even eat anything that's given to me as I am allergic to some foods. I am hungry, thirsty and I feel miserable here. I asked the doctor to attend me and to get the room cleaned, he said to me that this was not a five-star hotel where I should expect that kind of treatment. He said that the authorities are going to file an FIR against me for withholding information and not disclosing my illness. These are the kind of threats being given to me.

As per reports, Kanika Kapoor has been booked under Sections 188, 269, and 270 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Sarojini Nagar police station in the city. The FIR was lodged based on a complaint filed by the chief medical officer (CMO) of Lucknow.

According to police, Kapoor had arrived in Lucknow on March 11 and was found COVID-19 positive at the airport. She had traveled to London, UK, a few days back. She was asked by the authorities to quarantine herself for the required period as per the rules. However, she ignored the instructions and went on with her social engagements. Kapoor had stayed at the city's Taj Mahal hotel.

International Business Times wishes Kanika Kapoor a speedy recovery!