Samantha Akkineni has returned to social media with a bang. She had stayed away from it for over three weeks and has now become active again since Wednesday, 22 April.

Her Comeback Post

"Back from my long sleep .. #stayhome #staysafe #prayingforyou. [sic]" she wrote in her comeback post. There after started sharing snaps and storie son her Instagram account. Among all, there is one story that has caught the attention of her fans.

Well, it is the clip of cooking. Yes, she has posted the story of preparing Truffle mushroom pasta. Thus showcasing the world that she knows cooking.

Her Mother-in-law's Comment

Every now and then, questions are thrown at Samantha whether she cooks at home. Recently, Amala Akkineni, in an interview, was asked whether the Kaththi actress prepares food for her family at home and her response was "No."

Reportedly, Nagarjuna is good at cooking. In a lighter vein, she added, "When the family has a good cook in Nagarjuna, why do we need to hire someone to do it?"

With Samantha now sharing her cooking clip, she has now proved Amala's words wrong.

Meanwhile, Samantha, wife of actor Naga Chaitanya, has wished director Nag Ashwin. On Instagram, she commented, "Happy birthday @nag_ashwin ... sweet . kind . real and original .. can't say that about too many people now can we.. still remember how when I cams to congratulate you on the day of our big release 'Mahanati'.. you were more excited about selling to me the benefits of your environment friendly car than the zillion compliments you were receiving for the film. [sic]"

On the professional front, she will be next seen in Vignesh Shivan's Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal and Ashwin Saravanan's next film. There are also rumours of the actress being part of Kannada hit movie Dia.