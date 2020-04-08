Nayanthara was at her peak when she decided to tie the knot to her ex-beau Prabhu Deva. The Lady Superstar, in fact, was ready to sacrifice her career to be with him. Unfortunately, her relationship strained with the actor-choreographer as the wedding day neared and they broke up to everyone's shock.

Embracing New Religion

One of the sacrifices she did was to leave the religion to which she was born and embrace the Hinduism. Nayanthara's decision had taken by a surprise and also faced criticism from a section of Christian groups.

Media had reported that Nayanthara converted to the Hinduism to marry Prabhu Deva with whom she was madly in love. She embraced the new religion at the Arya Samaj in Chennai.

Conversion Process

Talking about it, the 34-year old had said, "I flew down to Chennai on August 7 (Sunday) and went to the Arya Samaj temple. I performed the homam and chanted Vedic hymns and mantras. I repeated the chants with conviction and total belief. Converting to Hindusim was a conscious decision, which came straight from my heart,"

Although Nayanthara broke up with Prabhu Deva, the actress has remained a staunch Hindu and visits temples, frequently. It may be recalled that she was temple-visiting spree last year before taking up her current project Mukuthi Amman with her live-in partner Vignesh Shivan.

Nayan's Support to PM's Call

Meanwhile, Nayanthara is relaxing in her unexpected break by staying at home due to the lockdown over Coronavirus outbreak. Normally, she do not get much time to stay at home due to her professional commitments. A few days ago, Nayanthara with her live-in partner extended their support to the Prime Minister Narendra Modi's request to light lamp, candles and switch on flashlights to challenge the darkness.

He shared a few pictures and humorously wrote, "Dear corona ... ! We only do this for God during our prayers ! Now we are doing it for u ! Jus requesting and praying that you would let us to get back to normal !! #GoCorona #corona please show come karunai Go away please. [sic]"