Salman Khan has been riding high on his Tiger franchise wherein Ek Tha Tiger and Tiger Zinda Hai proved to be money spinners at the box office. However, there had been several reports in the past about the Dabangg Khan's possible fallout with director Kabir Khan and Ali Abbas Zafar who had directed Ek Tha Tiger and Tiger Zinda Hai respectively. And now if the latest reports are to be believed, Salman has put his faith in director Prabhu Deva who recently directed the superstar in Dabangg 3.

Salman had announced his new film called Radhe which was considered as an unofficial remake of his 2008 film Wanted in which his character name was Radhe. The movie was directed by Prabhu Deva and it went on to become a massive hit at the box office. The movie also proved to be a turning point in Salman's career and there's no stopping him ever since from ruling the industry with back-to-back hits. And perhaps, it might be the reason why Salman is considering Prabhu Deva for the work.

However, Prabhu Deva has said that he wants to focus on filming Radhe and doesn't wish to talk about things that are yet to happen. "Our focus is completely on getting 'Radhe' out there. I can't talk about anything beyond that right now," Prabhu Deva was quoted as saying by Deccan Chronicle.

Why Salman Khan doesn't want to leave Galazy Apartments?

Meanwhile, Salman Khan recently revealed why he doesn't want to stay away from his home in Mumbai. He has been living in a flat in Bandra's Galaxy Apartments for years now. He could have easily bought a bunglow for himself but he preferred staying there as his parents and family, and is deeply attached to the place.

"I love staying at my flat in Bandra over a big, luxurious bungalow because my parents live in the flat above mine. Ever since I was a child I have taken the same left turn or right turn and I would not have it any other way," Salman had earlier said.

The "Dabangg" actor had also shared his memories attached to his house.

"The entire building is like one big family. When we were little, all the kids of the building would play together in the garden below and sometimes even sleep there. Back then, there weren't different houses, all the houses were treated as our own and we would go into anyone's house to eat food. I still stay in the same flat because I have countless memories attached to that house," he had added.

In one of the old interviews, Salman's father, who is also Legendary screenwriter, had shared his love for his flat and why he wants to live there forever.

"I am very much attached to this place. If I ever leave this house, my heart will cry. Then I won't be able to live happily," Salim had said.

(With IANS Inputs)