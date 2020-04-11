It has been a long time since the Akkinenis were seen together, be it on a public platform, or a family get together.

Recently, actor Akkineni Akhil celebrated his 26th birthday and actors across the industry wished Akhil on his special day. Even Chiranjeevi wished the Mr Majnu actor.

But neither Naga Chaitanya nor Samantha shared any post about Akhil, or wished him. Nowadays, it has become something more than mandatory to wish someone on social media.

So this is something that makes the fans wonder whether everything is okay in between Akkinenis. While Samantha and Shay, Nagarjuna, Amala and Akhil stay separately, they often go for trips and celebrate things together. However, everything might not seem so good between them.

After his parents got separated, Naga Chaitanya grew up with his mother and step father in Chennai, and later moved to Hyderabad. But somehow always it looks like things are not going good in between them. Only the Akkinenis can now clear the rumour that has been doing rounds about them.

On the work front, Samantha is said two Tamil films in her kitty. She is doing a triangular love story with Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara. She also has an Ashwin Saravanan directorial, which is a horror thriller. It is said she given her nod to play the titular role in biopic of Bangalore Nagarathhamma. An official confirmation is awaited. Chay has Shekar Kammula's Love Story in his kitty, for which he has paired up with Sai Pallavi for the first time.