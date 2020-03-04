Resso is a one-of-a-kind social music streaming app that features striking differences from other popular music streaming services like Spotify, Apple Music, and Gaana. The music streaming app launched earlier today in India and it is specifically designed for a new generation of music enthusiasts, offering a unique and easy-to-use user interface that encourages users to experience, discover and express music like you never did before.

What really makes Resso different from other music streaming services like JioSaavn and YouTube Music is its social aspect around which the app has been primarily built upon. The app allows users to share lyrics and express their feelings through comments. Although Resso comes with a host of amazing features, we'll list down the three best features that caught our attention:

Vibes: Vibes is a feature that allows users to create gifs, videos or pictures based on their favorite songs, which can then be shared with friends, along with lyrics.

Comments: Whatever music you listen to on Resso, you and others can comment on favorite songs, and thereby connect with people who have similar taste in music like yours.

Lyric Quotes: Lyric Quote is an excellent feature in Resso that lets you choose a particular part of the lyrics and share it with your friends.

Hari Nair, Head of Music and Partnership at Resso stated, "Resso is designed to revolutionize how users consume music by filling the longstanding gap between music streaming and interacting with other listeners. With the launch of Resso in India, our objective is to empower users to express themselves and connect with like-minded individuals through music."

App Interface

Resso's interface is designed in such a way that it allows for easy accessibility and engagement when discovering new music or engaging with the community. Once you download the app to either your Android or Apple device, you can immediately begin playing music in a continuous scrolling format while also coming across new genres and artists.

Resso has also taken music discovery into serious account. The app's library categorizes music into genre and sub-genre, like alternative, fusion, post-rock, etc.

A new platform for artists

Resso also offers a new platform for music artists to share their creations through an extensive catalog, allowing users to discover them with much ease.

Vast music library

To give nothing less than a remarkable experience, Resso has signed up deals with major global, local and independent music industries, including Sony Music Entertainment, Warner Music Group, Merlin and Beggars Group, T-Series, Saregama, Zee Music, YRF Music, Times Music, Tips, Venus, Shemaroo, Speed Records, Anand Audio, Lahiri Music, Divo, Muzik 247, only to mention a few.

Download Resso social music streaming app today!

You can download the basic version of Resso app completely free of cost, which offers you a vast catalog of music at your fingertips. However, if you feel to extend the functionality of the app, which involves music downloads, unlimited skips, and better audio quality, a monthly premium subscription can be availed for just Rs 99 for Android and Rs 119 for iOS.