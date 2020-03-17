Ajith Kumar had rubbed a section of people from the film industry the wrong way, back in February 2010. He had spoken his mind against a few in Kollywood who force the stars to attend the events organised by them failing which their films would get any co-operation from the film industry.

At a felicitation ceremony organised by Kollywood to thank late M Karunanidhi for allotting land in Kancheepuram for deserving members of the cine industry, Ajith, in the presence of the then Chief Minister, said, "If we don't attend the protest, we are portrayed as anti-Tamils. On the one hand, they want us to participate in political events and on the other hand they threaten us not to enter politics. What is wrong in our entering politics if we are expected to participate in political and social events?

Actors only want to act and are not interested in taking a stand on issues. But they have been lending support to various causes under extreme pressure. I request the Chief Minister to issue a direction that film personalities should not be arm-twisted to attend social and political events,"

However, Ajith had clarified that he was attending the felicitation ceremony out of respect for M Karunanidhi. His comment had received a standing ovation by Rajinikanth himself, while many others did not know how to react to such a comment at the Nehru Stadium. As expected, Thala was at the receiving end from a section of people in the industry, but Rajini put his weight behind him.

The Tamil superstar had reportedly himself met M Karunanidhi to put an end to the controversy after the opposition parties used this as an issue to target the then Chief Minister. "I appreciate Ajith for his courage and honesty. He spoke his mind out. He shared his thoughts in front of the Chief Minister at a large gathering," the Baasha star had commented after his meeting with the late DMK patriarch.

It was rumoured then that Rajinikanth had shielded Ajith as a section of the DMK wanted Thala to be thought a lesson for daring to speak his mind in front of their beloved leader.

Later, Ajith himself had paid a visit to M Karunanidhi's residence to explain his view on the issue.