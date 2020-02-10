MP Dayanidhi Maran, former Union Minister, has slammed the BJP government in the parliament over the recent Income Tax raids on Tamil actor Vijay, while accusing the saffron party of giving relief to Rajinikanth in a case related to unauthorized money lending.

The DMK leader said, "In Tamil Nadu, because of the elections coming next year, Mr Rajinikanth, gets 1 crore relief. Fantastic, your offers are working whereas BJP's faceless target is Vijay. The actor is been picked up from his shooting spot in Neyveli and was forcefully transported to Chennai. And the whole schedule of his film was cancelled and huge loss has been taken place,"

The former Union Minister was referring to the income tax authorities withdrawing cases against Rajinikanth related to alleged concealment of income.

Coming to Vijay, the actor was questioned in connection with his previous film, Bigil. He was investigated on the suspicion of tax evasion and his links with the film's financier Anbu Chezhiyan.

The I-T department had seized Rs 65 crore from residence of the Bigil financier.

Why did Maran Narrate two Incidents?

Rajinikanth is seen as the future of the Tamil Nadu BJP by political analysts. On numerous of occasions, he had taken the pro-BJP stand. Starting from the demonetisation to his support for the CAA and NRC, his critics are leaving no opportunity to call him the "agent" of the saffron party.

Interestingly, the 69-year old had repeatedly said that he would not join the BJP.

Whereas Vijay has surprisingly found a support from the DMK, which once had issues with him. However, in the recent years, the dialogues in the actor's films had not gone well with saffron party. As a result, it is rumoured that the Bigil actor is targeted by the saffron party.