'X Æ A-12'. No newborn can expect of another eccentric name than what Elon Musk and Grimes have given to their baby.

Ever Musk and Grimes announced on their baby's birth and the 'name', all that the world wants to know was the accurate pronunciation of this strange name - X Æ A-12. And the Tesla CEO has finally announced the correct pronunciation of his child's name, nothing more than "X Ash A Twelve!"

Musk announces the pronunciation

X Æ A-12 born on May 4 had set the internet ablaze with its untraditional name through which the new parents wanted to spread the message of gender neutrality.

Musk in his chat with The Joe Rogan Experience podcast on Thursday announced the correct pronunciation of his baby's name while saying that the unique name was his partner's contribution.

First of all, my partner is the one that, actually, mostly, came up with the name," said the 48-year-old Musk on the chat show for Rogan's question which resonated the world's doubt - "How do you say the name? Is it a placeholder?"

He then went on to explain the 'code' name, "It's just X, the letter X, and then, the Æ is, like, pronounced 'Ash'. And then, A-12, A-12 is my contribution," the SpaceX founder said as Rogan laughed. Why A-12, he e "Archangel 12, the precursor to the SR-71, is the coolest plane ever."

His partner, Claire Elise Boucher aka Grimes, 32, has also explained her baby's name on Twitter a day after he was born. She had written that both parents love the aircraft SR-71 because it's "great in battle, but non-violent."

She had also explained that "A" in the name represents "Archangel," which she said was her favourite song.

Musk loves babies

During the talk with Rogan, Musk also said that "Babies are awesome", 'lovebooks' he called them, as he shares five sons with his ex-wife Justine Wilson. The tech billionaire who plans for the hyperloop experiment added, "Actually I think its better being older and having a kid, I appreciate it more."

He later went on to talk on having a baby at home while you have plenty of time being 'looked at home and the other 'tech' talks including the techniques on restoring memory!

Although the name and its accurate pronunciation are now declared, the world now wants to know if the state of California would legally allow the name or not.

The California State news has recently reported that the names can only use the 26 letters of the English alphabet and that it can even rule out the names with accents.

"A name like 'X Æ A-12' would not be allowed," had said Matt Conens, a spokesman for the Office of Public Affairs of the California Department of Public Health to Today.

"Vital records must be completed with the 26 alphabetical characters of the English language and appropriate punctuation such as hyphens, apostrophes, periods and commas," he added.

Watch Elon Musk explaining his baby's name here:

