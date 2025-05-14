How PM Modi-led NDA has curbed retail inflation better than UPA regime

Official data on Wednesday showed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led NDA government had done a much better job in controlling retail inflation — especially in food and fuel — compared to the UPA era.

According to a post by BJP leader Amit Malviya on the X social media platform, "double-digit inflation (over 10 per cent) seen during the UPA era is no longer a concern, reflecting effective governance and price control in the past decade".

"Since 2014, retail inflation has not crossed 8 per cent, in contrast to the UPA's 2004–14 average of 8.1 per cent, with 10.4 per cent during 2009–14," he mentioned, citing the official data.

On the other hand, from January 2012 to April 2014 period during the UPA government, inflation was above 9 per cent in 22 out of 28 months, hitting double digits nine times.

Malviya, the BJP Information Technology cell chief, pointed out that retail inflation in April 2025 fell to 3.16 per cent, the lowest in nearly 6 years, continuing a downward trend.

For FY 2024-25, retail inflation was 4.6 per cent, the lowest since 2018-19, marking three consecutive years of decline.

"Overall, the data indicates better inflation control, especially in food and fuel, under the NDA government compared to the UPA era," he observed.

The BJP-led NDA government had succeeded in containing inflation with the implementation of concrete steps such as PM Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana which provides more than 80 crore citizens with free rations (extended till 2029), 'Bharat' brands launched for retail sale of cereals and pulses at affordable rates through NAFED, NCCF and Kendriya Bhandar.

Besides, under the Price Stabilisation Fund, a dynamic buffer stock of pulses is maintained and calibrated release of stocks from the buffer is done to ensure the availability and affordability of pulses to consumers.

The government is continuously offloading the wheat and rice from the central pool under Open Market Sale Scheme to augment availability in the market and control retail prices.

As far as fuels are concerned, the LPG subsidy and the price of cylinders has been reduced to benefit both PM Ujjwala and regular consumers, prices of non-subsidised LPG were reduced by Rs 100 per 14.2 kg cylinder, effective March 9, 2024.

(With inputs from IANS)