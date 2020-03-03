Prime Minister Narendra Modi fooled Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and millions of people across India almost a month before April Fool's Day with a cryptic tweet on Monday evening.

Narendra Modi took to his Twitter page on Monday night to make an announcement. In his cryptic tweet, the PM revealed that he is thinking of giving up his social media accounts on Sunday. He wrote, "This Sunday, thinking of giving up my social media accounts on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram & YouTube. Will keep you all posted."

Narendra Modi's exit from social media

The unprecedented announcement of Narendra Modi baffled people across the country and many of them thought that he must have planned for social media exit. Some right-wing people thought that he must have planned to announce an Indian-built social media platform and said that they also quit Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube to support him.

Many people from the left-wing also guessed that Narendra Modi must be thinking of social media exit. Some opposition leaders, celebs and people leanings towards left ideology. They retweeted his post and mocked the Prime Minister's move. They took a dig at him, saying that instead of quitting he should give up his hatred and other bad practices.

How some Congress leaders respond to PM Modi's cryptic tweet:

Rahul Gandhi: Give up hatred, not social media accounts.

Randeep Singh Surjewala: Respected Modi ji, Earnestly wish you would give this advice to the concerted army of trolls, who abuse-intimidate-badger-threaten others every second in your name! Sincere Regards, Citizens of India.

Pawan Khera: To begin with, please unfollow the hate-filled people you follow. Some of them openly worship #Godse, threaten women and propagate violence

Sanjay Jha: That's fantastic, Sir! At last you will do press conferences. We are waiting for you with bated breath to take questions. Don't fall for Mr Modi' ruse on social media quitting drama. It's trickery. "This Sunday" means only for that one day. It's a stunt. He will instead promote some #BJP digital property on Sunday.

Somnath Bharti: Sir, it's strange to learn that the man who claimed to make India Digital wants to do away 4m social media accounts but plz understand that Delhi is not interested in such a decision n wants you to come forward n answer on failure of Delhi Pol to contain violence.

Little did these people know that Narendra Modi had a different plan behind his cryptic message on Twitter. He took to his Twitter page this afternoon to break suspense over giving up his social media accounts. The PM of India announced new campaign called #SheInspiresUs He said that he would give away his accounts to women. He requested the citizens nominate one woman with the above hashtag.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted, "This Women's Day, I will give away my social media accounts to women whose life & work inspire us. This will help them ignite motivation in millions. Are you such a woman or do you know such inspiring women? Share such stories using #SheInspiresUs."