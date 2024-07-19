'How much of your property will she take now?': Natasa Stankovic slammed after divorce announcement from Hardik Pandya [Reactions]

It has been reported that all is not well between Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic for months. Rumours suggested that the couple would have separated. However, fans of Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya never wanted this rumour to be true.

Hardik attended the Ambani's grand wedding sans Natasa. The actor didn't even post any appreciation note for Team India and Hardik's spectacular innings during WC.

Krunal Pandya's wife Pankhuri had penned a long note for Hardik Pandya. And Krunal shared a post on Instagram where he broke down upon seeing Hardik's big win after the struggle.

After months of speculations, It has been officially announced that cricketer Hardik Pandya.

Natasa Stankovic slammed after divorce announcement from Hardik Pandya

On Thursday evening, Hardik and Natasa took to their social media handles and announced that they had mutually decided to part ways.

In the note they wrote, the statement reads, "After 4 years of being together, Hardik and I have decided to mutually part ways. We tried our best together and gave it our all, and we believe this is in our best interest. This was a tough decision for us to make, given the joy, mutual respect and companionship we enjoyed together and as we grew a family."

They added, "We are blessed with Agastya, who will continue to be at the centre of both our lives and we will co-parent to ensure that we give him everything that we can for his happiness. We sincerely request your support and understanding to give us privacy during this difficult and sensitive time."

Natasa Stankovic received a lot of hate for announcing their divorce from Hardik Pandya.

A user wrote, "Hard to believe."

Another wrote, "Itne acche insaan ko pehchan nhi paayi. (she couldn't understand how good he was)"

The third wrote, "Leave her sir u deserve much better than her."

The fourth person wrote, "Kitni property le ja rhi hardik bhaiya." (How much of your property will she take now?)"

The fifth one wrote, "In divorce, i think the only person who suffers is the kid ... husband and wife apne decision le lete par baccha in future suffers I think.."