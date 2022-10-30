Katrina Kaif is under fire by social media users. Her recent appearance on Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 16 raised many eyebrows. Many argued that the actress had underwent major dose of botox and fillers and claimed that her face looked quite plastic – y.

Katrina was there on the show to promote her upcoming film - Phone Bhoot - that also stars Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi. Katrina's steamy chemistry with her former rumoured lover Salman Khan grabbed the eyeballs. But, it was her different look that irked netizens. Social media users claimed that she was "destroying" her natural beauty by going under the knife.

Social media reacts

While we don't know whether or not the actress went under the knife but this is what the social media users had to say. "I don't know why Kat is doing this. I really like her and honestly I don't have anything against fillers and plastic surgery, to each their own. But it shouldn't be so bad that it's hard to focus on anything else. It's super distracting and she doesn't seem like herself only," one user wrote. "#katrinakaif stans call her a barbie doll. And they're right about that, because the amount of plastic surgery she has pumped in her face is astounding why did she do it! #PhoneBhootTrailer #PhoneBhoot," opined another social media user.

"Plastic Surgery - Doctor took away what God originally gave," claimed a netizen. "sorry to say but KatrinaKaif destroyed her beautiful face completely by taking too much chemicals to look younger...actually she's looking older and weird #KatrinaKaif," commented another netizen.

Now, whether the Dhoom actress underwent plastic surgery or not, we don't know for sure. But, she is as attractive as ever.