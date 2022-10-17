It might have been just a few weeks but the Bigg Boss 16 house has already started making quite some buzz. From rivalries, friendships to love angles; the audience is getting a full dose of entertainment. From television personalities to some of the biggest names from the entertainment industry, Bigg Boss 16 has it all.

MC Stan: While this season's contestant MC Stan is one of India's youngest and most celebrated hip-hop rapper from Pune. He is from the new school of hip-hop and uses Hindi lyrics. Stan's real name is Altaf Shaikh and he is just 23 years old. The rapper might be young and new but the money he earns is magnanimous. As per reports, Stan earns in lakhs just from his Youtube channel every month. Stan even earns in lakhs for his shows at wedding and other events. Stan has 2.5 million followers on Instagram.

Abdu Rozik: Another contestant who has been making waves on social media is Abdu Rozik. The Tanzanian singer reportedly earns in crores from his youtube channel and Instagram reels. The singer, who hails from a family of gardeners, does paid promotions with many big brands and names. If reports are anything to go by, he gets paid in crores for these collaborations. Abdu has 5.1 million followers on Instagram.

Gori Nagari: Just like Sapna Chaudhary, Gori Nagari also is a famous dancer. The Haryanvi dancer is a social media sensation and her songs often cross millions. Gori too charges in lakhs for her shows. The beautiful dancer has 240 K followers on Instagram.