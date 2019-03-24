The Indian Premier League is famous for making millionaires overnight and thus it is no surprise that this T20 tournament is one of the most attractive leagues for the players to play in. The charm of the IPL has not only made the careers of young Indian players but also caught the attention of many foreign players.

Over the years, a lot of overseas players have plied their trade for various franchises in the IPL but very rarely have foreign players come in as unknown entities and become stars. This was largely because each team is allowed four overseas players and the pool of players is so huge, generally the established stars are picked up. But in 2012, Kolkata Knight Riders captain Gautam Gambhir sprung a surprise by buying a little known Caribbean at the auctions.

This person was none other than Sunil Narine and he has since become one of the legends of the IPL. He burst onto the scene as a mystery spinner and made life difficult for the batsmen with his myriad variations that used to come at a quick pace. But he was asked to remodel his action which took away the mystery element from his game in 2014. This did not stop him from reinventing himself and he is now one of the IPL's better all-rounders as he comes out to open the batting and scores quick runs.

Narine was named the most valuable player in IPL 2018 and is one of the most prized assets in the shortest format of the game. Thus, it comes as no surprise that the KKR all-rounder earns a whopping Rs 12.5 crore from his IPL contract which equates to 1.37 euro. The 2019 edition of the IPL is Narine 8th season with KKR and till the 2018 edition, he had 112 scalps in 99 matches at an economy rate of 6.55 runs per over. With bat in hand, he has 628 runs with the highest score of 75 at a strike rate almost touching 169.

Like Narine, another player who reinvented himself is former Sunrisers Hyderabad skipper David Warner. While he is a different and bullish sort of person for Australia, he has been a respected leader for his IPL team. Captaining SRH to the title in 2016, Warner has made a name for himself in the IPL and is also the highest scoring overseas player in the history of the tournament.

Warner's exploits in the IPL sees him earning Rs 12/5 crore from his franchise which equates to 1.37 million euro. The 32-year-old made his IPL debut in 2009 and has 4099 runs in 115 games at an average of 40.99 with a strike rate of 142.47 in the IPL.