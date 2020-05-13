https://data1.ibtimes.co.in/en/full/737661/people-line-liquor-shops-open-bengaluru-today.jpg IBTimes IN

PM Narendra Modi addressed to the people of India through a brief speech, which outlined the current situation and gave a glimpse of how to deal with the COVID-19 crisis in the country. The highlight of PM Modi's speech was the announcement of Rs 20 lakh crore worth economic relief package, which is almost equivalent to 10 percent of India's GDP. While details of how the financial aide will rebuild India's economy will be announced by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Indians were more puzzled by one thing about the package.

The 20 lakh crore mystery

It's not how the Rs 20 lakh crore will be used to aide the people of the country affected by coronavirus that kept netizens busy, but the fact that how many zeros are there in 20 lakh crore. If that crossed your mind, don't be embarrassed as many Indians were just as puzzled by it.

To answer the question, Rs 20 lakh crore is Rs 20000000000000 in numerical terms. If that's still confusing you, the total number of zeros in 20 lakh crore is thirteen. Alternatively, it can be referred to as 20 trillion.

Outburst of memes

As usual, memes had started even before PM Modi's address and they traditionally followed the speech as well. Here's how people reacted to the mention of Rs 20 lakh crore package.