Radhika Merchant marked her first birthday last night as an Ambani bahu. Radhika celebrated her birthday in style in front of friends and family as she turned 30. The newlywed seemed to be beaming with joy as she cut the cake. Not just the Ambani family even the Merchant family was present to ring in the celebration.

Akash refuses to eat the cake

Several celebs like MS Dhoni, Janhvi Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Aryan Khan, Suhana Khan and Orry were also seen in attendance at the close knit b'day celebration. Radhika cut the cake and offered it to Anant Ambani first. She offered the cake to Mukesh Ambani then followed by her own parents and sister. Radhika then went on to offer the cake to Akash Ambani who refused to have the cake.

But, before you get alarmed, it was for a sweet gesture. Akash asked Shloka to first feed Kokilaben Ambani. He also brought forward Nita Ambani's mother, Poornima Dalal to have the cake. The whole family celebrated the birthday with lots of love and happiness. And ever since, the videos has evoked several reactions on social media.

Reactions

"Hum Saath Saath Hain was made on them," wrote a user. "Mukesh Ambani is a doting father-in-law," another user commented. "Why did Nita Ambani took a back seat, it's unusual," asked a social media user. "Why Akash Ambani didn't eat?" asked another social media user. Some also took a dig at the video and asked, "How many weeks long will this celebration run for?" and another person asked, "This cake must be for crores na?"

Radhika Merchant got married to Anant Ambani on July 12 this year after several months of celebrations. In an interview, the new bride had called her mother-in-law Neeta the 'CEO of the wedding' as she was the one who planned everything.