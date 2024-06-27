The most awaited grand wedding of the year is merely weeks away. Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani's big fat Indian wedding is set to take place on July 12, 2024, in Mumbai. After two grand pre-wedding festivities, one in March held at their hometown Jamnagar and the other in Italy wherein the celebs were on a cruise with the soon-to-be bride and groom. Many international artists have performed at both the pre-weddings of Anant and Radhika.

And with merely a few days to go before the wedding, the extravagant wedding card has gone viral on social media.

Nita Ambani, the founder and chairperson of Reliance Foundation, offered the wedding card of Anant and Radhika at Kashi Vishwanath Temple. She sought blessings and also prayed to Lord Shiva. She also attended the Ganga Aarti.

After offering the first wedding invitation to Lord Shiva, she said, "I offered prayers to Lord Shiva. I am feeling very blessed. Today I came here with the invitation for the wedding of Anant and Radhika to offer it to the almighty. I came here after 10 years. I am happy to see the development here," ANI quoted Nita Ambani.

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's regal wedding invite

A video showing Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's opulent wedding invite has surfaced online. Like invites to previous Ambani events, this one too is adorned with figurines and motifs of Hindu gods and goddesses. The video of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding invite shows a red box. A miniature silver temple slides out when the box is opened, and devotional music begins playing in the background.

The wedding invitation is filled with Hindu customs and showcases Indian roots.

The card along had several Hindu deities idols include Lord Ganesh, Lord Vishnu, Goddess Lakshmi, Radha-Krishna and Goddess Durga.

The exquisite wedding invite mentioned the names of the couple as well as Ambanis.

"With best compliments, Nita and Mukesh Ambani", are the words written on the invite.

Anant and Radhika's wedding invite was addressed to Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and his wife, Parvathi Siddaramaiah. Their names are engraved in silver on the wedding invite.

The original footage of the invite was shared on Instagram by Siddaramaiah's daughter-in-law, Smitha Rakesh.

Wedding festivities of Anant and Radhika.

Netizens were unhappy with the wedding card and were of the view that it was overdone.

A user wrote, "People would have loved this 10 months back but now they have just made a mockery of the wedding. So much show off ..."

Another wrote, "Bhagwanji idols have been overdone and it looks overall tacky. Spend all the money you want but at least bring something never seen before. This is an "I have a lot of money but no creativity" version of the current big wedding boxes."

The couple's wedding will take place in Mumbai. According to the video of the invite, it will be followed by a "Shubh Aashirvaad" ceremony on July 13 at Jio World Centre.

Mukesh Ambani, Chairman of Reliance Industries, invited Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde to the wedding ceremony of his youngest son, Anant Ambani, with Radhika Merchant on Wednesday.

Radhika Merchant is the daughter of Encore Healthcare CEO Viren Merchant and entrepreneur Shaila Merchant.