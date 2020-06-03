Being overweight or fat is a big headache for many people, as obesity causes some health problems. There are several diet plans to lose excess weight, but one needs to find out which is more effective and yields faster results.

There are many diet plans to lose weight faster, but some of them leave you feeling hungry or unsatisfied, which is why many find it hard to stick to the plan. Among all the plans, low carb diets are effective for weight loss and may be easier to stick to than other diets. They are the most effective and yield faster results.

A low carb diet will help people lose a significant amount of weight, but the speed depends on the individual. Low carb diets improve some health issues like blood sugar and cholesterol levels. If you are a diabetic patient, you need to talk to your doctor before making changes. This diet will significantly reduce your appetite, cause fast weight loss and improve your metabolic health at the same time.

Here is a 3-step weight loss plan that employs a low carb diet:

1. Reduce carbs intake

Cutting back on sugars and starches, or carbohydrates is the most important part in the weight-loss process. Removing them from the diet can reduce your appetite, lower insulin levels, and make you lose weight without feeling hungry. When your hunger levels go down, you will end up eating fewer calories and your body now starts burning stored fat for energy, instead of burning carbs for energy. It will lead to quick and easy weight loss.

Here are 10 easy ways to reduce your carb intake.

Eliminate Sugar-Sweetened Drinks Cut Back on Bread Stop Drinking Fruit Juice Use These Sweeteners Instead of Sugar. Ask for Veggies Instead of Potatoes or Bread at Restaurants. Substitute low-carb flours for wheat flour Replace milk with almond or coconut milk Emphasize non-starchy veggies Choose dairy that is low in carbs Eat eggs or other low-carb breakfast foods

Here are 10 vegetables that are low in carbs:

Broccoli Cauliflower Spinach Tomatoes Kale Brussels sprouts Cabbage Swiss chard Lettuce Cucumber

2. Eat protein and fat

You need to eat two to three meals per day. If you feel hungry, you can add a fourth meal. Your meals must include protein an fat sources. This way reduces your carb intake down to around 20–50 grams per day. Eating plenty of protein may boost calorie expenditure by 80–100 calories per day. High protein diets can also reduce cravings and obsessive thoughts about food by 60%.

Healthy protein sources:

Meat: beef, chicken, pork, and lamb

Fish and seafood: salmon, trout, and shrimp

Eggs: whole eggs with the yolk

Plant-based proteins: beans, legumes, and soy

Healthy fats

Cutting back carbs and low fat at the same time can make sticking to the diet very difficult. But there are some sources of healthy fats like butter, olive, coconut and avocado oil, which help you balance it.

3. Lift weights three times per week

Exercise is one of the important parts of most of the weight-loss plans. As per this plan, you don't need to exercise to lose weight, but exercising will have extra benefits. Weights lifting will burn lots of calories and prevent your metabolism from slowing down. You need to go to the gym three to four times a week to lift weights. You need to ask a trainer for some advice on it.

If lifting weights is not an option for you, doing some cardio workouts like walking, jogging, running, cycling, or swimming will suffice. Both cardio and weightlifting can help with weight loss.

Here are 10 more tips to lose weight faster:

Eat a high protein breakfast. Avoid sugary drinks and fruit juice. Drink water before meals. Eat soluble fiber. Drink coffee or tea. Base your diet on whole foods. Eat slowly. Weigh yourself every day. Have good quality of sleep.

How fast will you lose weight?

You may lose a minimum of 2.3–4.5 kg of weight in the first week of the diet plan. You will continue to lose weight consistently after the first week. If you're new to dieting, weight loss may happen more quickly.

Once you start this dieting plan, you will feel a bit strange. You might experience the "keto flu," or "low carb flu." It's usually over within a few days after which, you will feel very good, with more energy than before.