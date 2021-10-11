Within hours after 'unearthing' conspiracy behind the selective killing of taxi union president in North Kashmir's Bandipora area, Jammu and Kashmir Police on Monday morning killed the absconding terrorist involved in this incident.

The identity of the killed terrorist has been established as Imtiyaz Ahmad Dar, associated with the Lashkar-e-Toiba outfit.

Four terrorists of the LeT outfit were arrested on Sunday but Imtiyaz, the main shooter in the incident, had managed to give a slip to the cops. After the arrest of his four associates on Sunday, Imtiyaz was absconding and a massive search operation was launched to nab him.

President of Taxi Union Bandipora, Mohammad Shafi Lone alias Sonu was killed by a group of terrorists on October 5 in the Bandipora area.

Imtiyaz trapped near Hajin, killed in a brief encounter

According to police, Imtiyaz was trapped in the cordon of security forces at the Gundjahangir area of Hajin in north Kashmir's Bandipora district. When asked to surrender, Imtiyaz resorted to indiscriminate firing on the forces which was retaliated by security personnel and resulted in an encounter. Imtiyaz was eliminated in a brief encounter.

"Killed terrorist has been identified as Imtiyaz Ahmad Dar affiliated with proscribed terror outfit LeT (TRF). He was involved in the recent civilian killing at Shahgund Bandipora", Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kashmir, Vijay Kumar said.

Notable, Kashmir Police on Sunday claimed to have unearthed the conspiracy behind Shahgund killing by arresting four terrorists.

Police have busted a LeT module by arresting the terrorists and their associates involved in the killing of Mohammed Shafi Lone alias Sonu a resident of Naidkhai.

It was revealed that the killing was carried out at the behest and instruction of LeT handler Lala Umar, a resident of Pakistan.

Another terrorist killed, cop injured in Anantnag encounter

A terrorist was killed while a policeman was injured in an encounter at the Khagund Verinag area of South Kashmir's Anantnag district on Monday.

According to police, on specific information, the police went to pick up some Over Ground Workers (OGWs). As soon as the police party approached the suspected spot, the hiding terrorist fired upon the police party leading to an encounter.

The police officer further said that during the exchange of firing, one unidentified terrorist was killed, while a cop also received bullet injuries. He was shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment. Meanwhile, a pistol and a grenade were recovered from the possession of the killed terrorist.

"Two terrorists were killed in two separate operations in Anantnag and Bandipora areas. One of the terrorists has been identified as Imtiaz Ahmad Dar who was involved in one of the recent civilian killings", Director General of J&K Police Dilbag Singh said.