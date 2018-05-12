Himesh Reshammiya announces he married his girlfriend Sonia Kapoor

Sonia is a TV actress who has appeared in shows like Kaisa Ye Pyar Hai, Jugni Chali Jalandhar, Yes Boss and Remix.

It was a wedding week in B-Town this week as several celebrities tied the knot. The week began with the grand Indian star-studded wedding courtesy Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja followed by Neha Dhupia secretly getting married to Angad Bedi and now, music producer and singer Himesh Reshammiya announced that he married his girlfriend and live-in partner Sonia Kapoor.

The artist took to Facebook to share first pictures from the wedding announcing that the couple tied the knot May 11. In the pictures the Aashiq Banaya Aapne hit-maker shared, his second wife is seen wearing a beautiful pink lehenga. Sonia looks mad-in-love in the arms of Reshammiya and her choice of wedding outfit immediately brought back memories from Anushka Sharma's wedding.

The Pari actress, who got married to Indian cricketer Virat Kohli, ditched the traditional loud red wedding outfit for a subtle pink. More recently, newly-married Neha Dhupia too turned towards the mellow color for her wedding.

Sonia too seems to follow the new wedding fashion trend and wore a pink outfit for her special day. While she might have given red a miss, she stayed true to tradition with her jewelry wherein she sported kaleerein, chooda and a stunning nose piece.

Check out the pictures here:

Himesh told Mid-Day, "The marriage ceremony will be held at my home tonight. We plan to throw a party for our friends in the film fraternity later. Since tonight offers an auspicious mahurat, we decided to go ahead. It was a last-minute plan. The lagna time is 1.30 am. Considering the odd mahurat time, we haven't invited any of our friends to the ceremony."

The music director was previously married to Komal. In a statement previously about his new lady love, his ex-wife said, "There are compatibility issues in our marriage but we respect each other immensely. Nobody else should be dragged into this matter and nobody else is responsible for this and the reason for our marriage not working is only and only compatibility. Sonia is not responsible for this at all and our son Swaym and our family loves Sonia just like a family member."