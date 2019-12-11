Indian stand-up comedian, television presenter, actor, producer and host, Kapil Sharma has left no stone unturned in trying his hand with various spectrums. But over a period of time, the audience has witnessed all phases of Kapil's life. His comeback, although, has definitely impressed fans and much to everyone's surprise, the credit goes to Kapil Sharma's wife Ginni Chatrath.

Calm and patient

The drastic changes that came in Kapil Sharma's life have been the talk of the town for a while now. Kapil Sharma's close friend and colleague Bharti Singh in a candid conversation with Pinkvilla spoke about Kapil Sharma's personality transformation.

"He comes on the sets cut to cut and is always on time. We always finish the shoot on time and I always think that Ginni is very lucky and she is very sweet. She sends food not just for Kapil, but also for all of us," Bharti said.

She further added, Ginni is taking great care of Kapil, right from yoga to sending him to the gym to boiled vegetables and everything else. Kapil Bhai has also become very calm and patient."

Seems like Kapil has also mellowed down on the sets now. Bharti also revealed bits about his professional interaction with every newcomer on the sets.

"Kapil Bhai gives so much of space whenever anybody enters. It is me or Krushna or anyone for that matter, he only gives the cue. I mean for someone who is so big and who has a show in his name, he doesn't have to let others speak, but he just gives a cue and whoever enters, that person totally owns the stage. In fact, there are instances when he himself goes on the side so that we get our comfort. There is no tiredness, and shooting is really fun," she said.

Ginni Chatrath is Kapil Sharma's lucky charm

Kapil tied the knot with his longtime love Ginni Chatrath on December 12, 2018. Since then, we have only seen Kapil growing and evolving. In an interview with Pinkvilla, Kapil spoke about the changes Ginni brought in his life.

When Kapil Sharma was asked about the Bharati Singh's statement regarding Ginni being his lucky charm, Kapil nodded and said, "I believe this completely. There are so many responsibilities on both professional and personal front which now Ginni takes care of, so I don't have to worry so much. She loves me a lot and makes sure that I keep a track of my health, which I had neglected for some time."

On being probed further about what has changed with Ginni in his life, the Firangi actor remarked, "I have started eating on the dining table. There is a lot of discipline in my life now, I think."

It's not only Kapil but in fact, Kapil Sharma's mother Janak Rani who is also quite happy with the changes in her son's life after the arrival of bahu Ginni Chatrath. Kapil talked about it in the same interview.

"My mom is very happy currently. She used to worry a lot about me earlier especially because she used to stay a lot in Amritsar. She used to speak to me when any gossip and rumours used to be out. But now she is happy. After Ginni has come in our family, my mother spends more time with her. Sometimes, I feel they share a deeper bond and tuning than me. Ginni loves my mother a lot and visa Versa."