Ajay Devgn has reacted to actors being criticized for their brand endorsements. Recently, Akshay Kumar faced the public's ire after he joined an elaichi brand. Netizens dug out his old video where he was seen raising questions on celebrities endorsing brands they shouldn't. Khiladi Kumar has now sought an apology in a long note and stepped down from his association with the brand.

Ajay's take on brand endorsements

Ajay Devgn is also seen in the same ad with Akshay Kumar and Shah Rukh Khan. The ad a part of surrogate advertising, where banned product is indirectly promoted in disguise of other products. Reacting to celebs facing heat for endorsing such brands, Ajay said, "It is a personal choice."

He went on to tell Indian Express, "When you do something, you also see how harmful it would be. Somethings are harmful, some are not. I would say it without naming it because I don't want to promote it; I was doing elaichi. What I feel is more than advertisements, if certain things are so wrong, then they should not be sold."

Akshay Kumar's long note

In a long note, Akshay Kumar wrote, "I am sorry. I would like to apologise to you, all my fans and well-wishers. Your reaction over the past few days has deeply affected me. While I have not and will not endorse tobacco, I respect the outpouring of your feelings in light of my association with Vimal Elaichi. With all humility, I step back."

Ajay Devgn is busy promoting Runway 34. The film also stars Amitabh Bachchan and Rakul Preet Singh and is scheduled to release on April 29.