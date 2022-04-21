Akshay Kumar has stepped down from his association with an elaichi brand. Akshay took to social media to share that even though due to legalities, the ads featuring him would continue to run for a specified period; his association with the brand has ended. He also revealed that he has put the endorsement money into a worthy cause.

Akshay's note

"I am sorry. I would like to apologise to you, all my fans and well-wishers. Your reaction over the past few days has deeply affected me. While I have not and will not endorse tobacco, I respect the outpouring of your feelings in light of my association with Vimal Elaichi. With all humility, I step back," he wrote.

Kumar further added, "I have decided to contribute the entire endorsement fee towards a worthy cause. The brand might continue airing the ads till the legal duration of the contract that is binding upon me, but I promise to be extremely mindful in making my future choices. In return I shall forever continue to ask for your love and wishes."

YouTube

Akshay's projects

On the work front, Akshay Kumar has several projects lined up for release. He will next be seen in the movie Prithviraj with Manushi Chhillar under the banner of YRF. Apart from this, he also has Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Oh My God 2, and Gorkha in the pipeline.