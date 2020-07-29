In the wake of rising cybercrime cases against women and children, the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal was introduced last year on a pilot basis. It is a citizen-centric initiative that enables citizens to report cybercrimes online as it has been created with a special focus on cyber crimes committed against women and children.

The portal is a platform for filing all cybercrimes with a specific focus on crimes against women, children.

For safety concerns, the identity of the complainant is kept anonymous but for prompt action, the information provided should be accurate.

Visit cybercrime.gov.in, then click on women/child-related crime

For registering a complaint related to women and children's crimes, go to cybercrime.gov.in, click on women/child-related crime, select one of the options between 'report anonymously' and 'report and track'.

If you are a victim, select a report and track. The reminder page will pop up. It is advisable to provide correct and accurate information while filling in the required information. After reading it, click on 'file a complaint'. The undertaking page pops up once you are done click on file a complaint. In order to continue, click on 'I accept' button.

A login page will come up where you will be asked to select your state, after selecting your state, enter your username and mobile number and click on get OTP. Enter the OTP received in the space provided and click on the submit button.

In order to file a complaint, select any one suitable option that appears on the screen, select the category of the complaint, enter the approximate date and time of the incident. In case there is a delay while reporting the complaint, you can mention it.

Select the place and platform where the incident occurred. You will be asked to provide relevant details and proof of the incident. Click on save and next.

Update the victim's date of birth, gender, father/mother/spouse name, e-mail ID, address, and identity card as well. If you are not the victim, you need to mention your relationship with the victim. Select a suitable option from the dropdown menu and click on save and preview.

You need to preview the complaint filed properly, ensure to fill in all the details correctly with critical information. Click on the 'Download PDF' button to download the PDF file of your complaint. Finally, click on the 'confirm and submit' button to submit the complaint successfully.

Once the complaint gets submitted, you will receive the progress updates on your address and mobile number. From here, the complaint goes to the relevant law enforcement agency and in case some formalities are to be fulfilled, relevant authorities will get in touch with you for that.