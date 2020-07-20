Meet Shubham Gupta, '@hackerspider1'. The unusual alias signals his profession as an ethical hacker. Shubham is a bug bounty hunter, a small industry where techies and coders get paid to discover flaws and loopholes in programs and websites. Delhi resident Shubham Gupta didn't hold technical credentials when he fell in love with ethical hacking, and today he is still enjoying his chosen vocation.

The bug hunter community is small, but richly rewarded. As per reports, worldwide the amount could be around $25 million in 2018, of which more than $3 million was won by Indian hackers. India is home to a vast IT industry, and also the place where 23% of HackerOne's coders reside, among whom figures Shubham Gupta high up in the top percentiles.

Shubham's diligent work has led to better securing of brands such as Twitter, Slack, and Ubiquiti. Ready to learn every day, modest to the core and hungry to achieve greater heights, these are the qualities that have stood by him since his early days.

Shubham tried his hands at hacking when he was only sixteen. The movie Hackers (1995) made a good impact as well and watching the news about hackers on television made him take up this profession full time. His conscience and respect for ethical hackers meant he was going to join the good guy's team and earn a living lawfully.

His first reward came with Sellvana when he earned $400 as his first bounty. The rest was history, and today, he has bought a flat in New Delhi, many household gadgets, and lives a good life. He is currently working for Deloitte as an Assistant Manager.

"Ethical hacking changed my life completely. It got me a job in Cyber Security without holding any technical degrees. That's one way really talented people show their skills," says Shubham.

Shubham's family wasn't rich, and he recounts the times when there was a shortage of food. His father left him early at the age of seven, and his mother couldn't make much money. Struggle was thus part of his growing up years.

When not hacking, Shubham loves to work out at the gym, read, travel, and watch movies. However, his mind is constantly occupied with hacking-related stuff. His choice of programs depends on the bounties and the response time. He loves it when hackers receive rewards upon bug validation and before resolution. Some of his favorite areas for security checks include IDOR, XSS, CSRF, Logical Flaws, etc.