Managing children is a demanding task. Especially, it becomes extremely tough job for any parent to lookafter two infants, but somehow Radhika Pandit, wife of Rocking Star Yash has been doing it, and her women followers on social media site have been asking how she was handling the situation.

Mrs Yash Opens Up

Finally, Radhika Pandit has spoken about it. On her Instagram account, the actress has opened up about her parents giving their support. On her Instagram account, she wrote, "I know many of u were curious about how I am managing two kids.. U see these two people in the pic, they are my SECRET!! Its becoz of them I get to relax. Ayra and Junior cant stay without them. They are Mummy and Pappa to me, Mimi and Ajju to them!! ❤

P.S : Ayra calls her Ammama as Mimi coz as a baby she heard me call my mom Mummy.. so that stayed!! #nimmaRP #radhikapandit. [sic]"

Radhika Pandit gave birth to baby girl (Ayrah) in December 2018. 10 months later, she was blessed with a baby boy, the name of which is yet to be announced. However, a section of their well-wishers were little worried about the arrival of the second baby as the doctors, usually, advise 18 months gap between the two babies.

I think it is a God blessing: Radhika

Well, the couple took the decision to have their second baby with just 10 months gap after their doctor's approval. "I think it is a God blessing. I am lucky that such a good thing is happening in my life again. So, we are looking forward to it," Radhika responded to a question about it in a media interaction earlier.

Now, people are looking forward for the announcement of the name of Yash and Radhika's son.

On the other hand, her husband Yash has taken a break from the shooting of KGF: Chapter 2 due to the lockdown over Coronavirus outbreak.