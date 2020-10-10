Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi had launched the SVAMITVA project in April this year in order to transform rural India and empower millions of Indians. On Friday, PM Modi announced the launch of the physical distribution of Property Cards under the SVAMITVA scheme that will benefit over 1 lakh villagers.

Under the scheme, around 132,000 owners of lands across six states will be entitled to Property Cards that will allow them to use their lands as financial assets. The SVAMITVA scheme will cover 662,000 villages across the country in the next four years.

How do Property Cards work?

PM Modi will roll out physical copies of Aadhaar-like cards that will be the property titles of the villagers' homes. Landowners will be able to use these cards as financial assets for loans.

In a first, these cards will help keep a record of properties in villages that will finally put an end to property disputes, which have been ongoing for years or even decades.

Local representatives of the revenue department will prepare and maintain a record of ownership for the landowners. Beneficiaries from all the states, except Maharashtra, will receive copies of the title deeds within a day. It will take a month's time for the state of Maharashtra due to a system of recovering a nominal cost of property cards.

These beneficiaries are from 763 villages across six States including 346 from Uttar Pradesh, 221 from Haryana, 100 from Maharashtra, 44 from Madhya Pradesh, 50 from Uttarakhand and 2 from Karnataka.