Prime Minister Narendra Modi will deliver a keynote address at the Invest India Conference in Canada on Thursday evening. Modi will address the conference through video conferencing at 6.30 p.m.

In a tweet, Modi said, "At around 6:30 PM today, would be delivering the keynote address at the Annual Invest India Conference. "This is organised with a special focus on further strengthening business ties between India and Canada. Will speak on aspects relating to the economy."

Highlights of the conference

The conference is expected to witness participation of representatives from banks and insurance companies, investment funds, companies in sectors like aviation, electronics and manufacturing, consultant firms and universities, said the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) in a statement.

The forum aims to give the Canadian business community a first-hand perspective of the opportunities to invest in India and showcase India as an investment destination.