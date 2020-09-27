Hailing the contribution of Indian farmers in Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that they would benefit too from the new agriculture-related Bills once these become laws.

He pointed out-growers had benefited after fruits and vegetables were taken off the ambit of the Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee Act in 2014 and now other farmers would benefit too.

They would be able to send their produce wherever they want and also get a good price, the Prime Minister added while addressing the nation in the 69th edition of his monthly radio address 'Mann Ki Baat'.

PM Modi talks about the new farms bill

Earlier, farmers could not sell their produce because of strict laws wherein they were challenged for selling their farm produce outside APMCs. The new Bills passed by Parliament this month are opposed by different farmer unions and opposition parties.

He also referred to farmers in Haryana, Gujarat and other states for doing well or themselves.

The Prime Minister said: "Had we followed the essence of Bapu's (Mahatma Gandhi) economic philosophy, we would not need to work for building an Atmanirbhar Bharat now. It would have happened much earlier."

Paid tributes to great leaders like Bhagat Singh

Modi also paid tributes to great leaders of the country and specially mentioned Indian revolutionary Bhagat Singh. "Shaheed Bhagat Singh epitomised courage and team work," he said. The Prime Minister also emphasised the special bonding within a family and how storytelling can be a catalyst. He also interacted with a group of storytellers from Bengaluru.

"As a family, set aside some time for storytelling. This will be a wonderful experience. Highlight stories relating to great women and men who have made India proud." He appealed the Indians to wear face masks and follow two-feet distancing amid the coronavirus pandemic.