The official post-mortem report of George Floyd, the Afro-American whose death has sparked civil protest in the United States, revealed that the cause of death was due to 'neck compression'. Floyd died of "cardiopulmonary arrest complicating law enforcement subdual, restraint, and neck compression," and his death was a "homicide," said the Hennepin County Medical Examiner in Minneapolis in a statement.

The statement further stated that the "Manner of death is not a legal determination of culpability or intent."

Asphyxia the cause of death

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner in their release also mentioned that under Minnesota state law "the Medical Examiner is a neutral and independent office and is separate and distinct from any prosecutorial authority or law enforcement agency."

In addition to asphyxia, Floyd also suffered other crucial health conditions as "arteriosclerotic and hypertensive heart disease, fentanyl intoxication, recent methamphetamine use" that played a role in his death.

By the post-mortem report, it became clear that Floyd breathed his last due to compression on his neck and back by Minneapolis police officers. The latest findings differ from the official preliminary examination carried out by the county medical examiner which failed to find evidence of "traumatic asphyxia or strangulation".

"The cause of death, in my opinion, is asphyxia, due to compression to the neck - which can interfere with oxygen going to the brain - and compression to the back, which interferes with breathing," Dr Michael Baden, a former New York City medical examiner and one of the pair, said at a news conference.

The video showing a white police officer forcefully kneeling on George Floyd's neck even after he pleaded he could not breathe has ignited wide outrage that has been continuing to six consecutive days of protests around the United States in an unprecedented manner, amid the growing Covid cases there.

The accused officer, Derek Chauvin, has been charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter. Three other police officers who are also associated with the homicide have been fired.

Trump's reaction to the protests

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump continues to maintain his cold outlook to the loud protests raging over 75 cities. The President threatened to send in the military to end the protests if the cities and state authorities fail to control them.

"I have strongly recommended to every governor to deploy the National Guard in sufficient numbers that we dominate the streets," he said. "I want the organisers of this terror to be on notice that you'll face severe criminal penalties."

Over 40 cities in the States have already imposed and extended their curfews while the protests turn no less as days pass.