(IANS) Boxing great Floyd Mayweather has offered to cover the funeral cost of George Floyd, the African-American man who died in police custody in the United States which has led to nationwide protests.

Floyd, aged 46, died last week shortly after Derek Chauvin, a white police officer, held him down with a knee on his neck though he repeatedly pleaded, "I can't breathe," and "please, I can't breathe".

Mayweather's promotional company, Mayweather Promotions, confirmed on Twitter that the former five-division world champion has made the offer.

According to a report in Hollywood Unlocked, Mayweather has committed to pay for the three funeral services in Houston, Floyd's hometown – Minnesota and Charlotte. The family is also looking to have a fourth service in another location, added the report.

Many celebrities from various walks of life, inclduing the likes of Lewis Hamilton, Michael Jordan, Coco Gauff and other, have expressed grief and outrage over the death of Floyd in US.

Some 40 cities across the US have imposed curfews to curb acts of violence in extensive demonstrations against police brutality and racism. All four police officers involved in the Floyd incident that took place in Minneapolis city have been fired, and Chauvin has been charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter.