Kajol definitely seems to be ageing in reverse. The actress was recently spotted at the trailer launch event of season two of her web series 'The Trial'. Kajol turned heads in her smouldering black, figure-hugging outfit. The plunging neckline and the silhouette did complete justice to the actress' enviable figure.

Kajol kept her makeup minimal and looked radiant with her metallic detailed outfit. The Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham actor posed and smiled for the paps. She was also seen enjoying light moments with the team present at the event. However, when videos from the event surfaced on social media, a section body-shamed the actress. Comments like "Is she pregnant?" and "What's with that hanging belly" filled the videos.

Mini Mathur slams trolls, paps

Many commented on how she should dress her age and many opined that she should wear what suits her body type. While Kajol has not paid heed to the body shaming on social media, Mini Mathur came to the actress' rescue. "How dare you zoom in on her body???? She doesn't owe you guys eternal youth. You don't get to decide how she should look," she wrote on social media.

Kajol's projects

Kajol has always remained unperturbed by the online noise and continues to be her unabashed self-onscreen and off screen. Meanwhile, on the work front, Kajol is all set to return as Noyonika Sengupta in The Trial season 2.

The show features her as the housewife who takes charge of her legal career after her husband's imprisonment. Jisshu Sengupta plays her husband in the series. The Netflix series is an Indian adaptation of the American legal drama The Good Wife.