Prithviraj Sukumaran and Kajol have wowed everyone with their stellar performance in 'Sarzameen'. And we also caught a glimpse of their off-screen camaraderie when Kajol couldn't stop laughing at Prithviraj's 'Aiyaa' moves with Rani Mukerji. A video shows Kajol watching Prithviraj's dance moves with Rani Mukerji in 'Aiyyaa'.

The sensuous song 'Dreamum Wakepum' had Prithviraj showing off his enviable physique as Rani obsessed over his body and scent. JioHotstar showed a video of the two of them sitting down to watch old clips and videos of one another. When the song 'Dreamum Wakeup' plays, Kajol burst into laughter.

Prithviraj embarassed

Prithviraj looked embarassed and said, "Okay, we are not doing this one." But, the actress didn't let him shut down the laptop. He then spoke about the song and said, "I have done a lot of mainstream masala stuff that I absolutely love, but I have never done a film where it was more neck-down about myself. You usually shoot women the way I was shot in Aiyyaa."

Kajol's birthday

The video surfaces on the day of Kajol's birthday. Several Bollywood celebs wished the 'Do Patti' actress a very happy birthday. Ajay Devgn wrote, "Could say a lot, but you would still roll your eyes. So....happy birthday favourite."

"My mama's birthday," Nysa wrote. Kareena Kapoor also wished Kajol and wrote, "Happy birthday dearest Kajol..always a laugh riot with you...lots of love always."

Rakul Preet Singh also wished the actress with a picture and wrote, "Happy Birthday, Kajol Ma'am! May the year ahead unfold gently and bring what you seek from it."