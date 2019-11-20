Facebook might have its own struggles going on, but that doesn't stop the social media giant from experimenting with new things that fulfil user demands. Facebook has a dedicated division within the company, which is responsible for developing experimental apps as per user demand.

Facebook's New Product Experimentation (NPE) team came up with a new app called "Whale" that is doubling down on the popularity of memes. How often do you wish to create your own meme to tease friends, better yet, replace the characters on the popular memes with some familiar faces? Facebook noticed a demand for that and developed the Whale app.

Although the thought process behind Whale for the meme-creating app is a mystery, it is sure to attract a lot of social media users. Sadly, Whale is an experimental app and available only on the Canadian App Store, which says it can be used to edit your own photos or images from a library of stock photos, The Information reported.

Looking at the app's screenshots on App Store listing, it's pretty clear what users can do with it. All users have to do is choose a photo of their own, add effects, filters, images, texts and emojis and share the creation on social media in few simple steps.

So far, there has been on rating for the app, which gives 5 out of 5 stars. "Very clean and straightforward app, super easy to start creating memes in seconds and they're easy to share as well!" user RPege wrote in the review.

But that doesn't mean anything as Facebook could scrap the app completely, anytime. The social media giant has killed off several apps, such as Poke, Lasso, Slingshot, Lifestage, Bonfire, Threads, AUX and Bump while they were in the test phase. So it's safe to suggest that users shouldn't get too attached to Whale unless its global rollout is certain.