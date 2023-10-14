A video of Manushi Chillar getting pushed and moved aside to make way for Shah Rukh Khan's son has taken over the internet. The video shows Aryan Khan exiting a party when Manushi Chillar is moved by security personnels to make way for the Khan lad. The video hasn't gone down well with netizens and have lashed out at Aryan Khan for the same.

Social media comments

"Manushi ko kese ek taraf kiya gaya h is drug addicted ke vajha se," wrote a user. "Manushi chillar ko kse ....mtlb?" another netizen commented. "Druggy got more attention thn a Miss World winner ... This is the new India," one more comment read. "How could the security personnel dare to touch Manushi Chillar or any lady like this?" a social media user asked. The video was filled with comments condemning the security personnel's act.

Gauri Khan on Aryan Khan's false arrest

On the work front, Aryan Khan has been busy with his OTT directorial, which will reportedly also feature dad Shah Rukh Khan. After getting clean chit in the drugs raid case, the Khan family has put the dark past behind. Gauri Khan opened up about the same on Koffee with Karan. The entrepreneur and star wife called the phase the darkest phase of their lives.

"Yes, as a family, we've been through... I think nothing can be worse than what we've just been through, obviously, as a mother, as a parent. But today where we stand as a family, I can say that we are in a great space where we feel loved by everyone. And all our friends, and so many people who we did not know. So many messages and so much of love and I just feel blessed. And I would say I'm grateful to all the people who have helped us through this," she said.