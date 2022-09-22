The latest episode of Koffee with Karan has been a riot. From spicy revelations to spilling up some mommy secrets, Gauri Khan, Maheep Kapoor and Bhavana Panday were at their quirkiest best. However, the show was not just all about fun and frolic, as the diva also spoke about the difficult patches in their lives.

Gauri Khan too broke her silence on Aryan Khan's arrest and the whole charade that followed.

Aryan Khan's arrest: Gauri Khan spoke at length about the difficult time they went through during Aryan Khan's arrest. She also revealed that nothing could be worse that what they went through.

"Yes, as a family, we've been through... I think nothing can be worse than what we've just been through, obviously, as a mother, as a parent. But today where we stand as a family, I can say that we are in a great space where we feel loved by everyone. And all our friends, and so many people who we did not know. So many messages and so much of love and I just feel blessed. And I would say I'm grateful to all the people who have helped us through this," she said.

Shah Rukh Khan's annoying behaviour: Taking a quirky take on SRK's habit of seeing guests off to their car, Gauri revealed that guests start looking for him inside the house. "He is always seeing off the guest to their car. Sometimes I feel like he spends more time outside than inside the hour during parties. Then people start looking for him. It makes me feel like we are having the party outside on the road rather than inside the house!" she added.

Dating advice for Suhana Khan: Not the one to mince her words, Gauri Khan had a brilliant advice for Suhana Khan. Gauri said, "Don't date two boys at the same time."