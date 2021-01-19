We have heard several stories of rags to riches and companies that were started in garages went on to become the world's most valuable conglomerates. But venture capitalists (VCs) are known to dip their toes in new waters every now and then, and it is not every day that those investments return fortune. One such inspiring tale is of Chamath Palihapitiya, the billionaire venture capitalist, who almost backed out of making his life's most valuable investment.

NBA's star team Golden State Warriors was the prized procession and it sure wasn't an easy bid, especially when competing against Oracle founder Larry Ellison. While it took a lot of effort to close the bid on the Warriors at an NBA record of $450 million in 2010, Joe Lacob, partner at Kleiner Perkins – a Silicon Valley-based VC investing firm, wasn't one to give up. But within that story of how Lacob won over then-owner and founder of cable giant Sonic Communications Chris Cohan is a whole another story, little did people know about another aspirant who was all game to get onboard the NBA team-ownership bid.

Sheer luck or just at the right time in the right place

This is the story of how a Canadian-American venture capitalist almost backed out one of the biggest investment of his life. Sportico's 2021 NBA Franchise Valuations report revealed how Golden State Warriors sold at $450 million in 2010 is now worth $5.21 billion in a matter of ten years. Reacting to this news, Palihapitiya shared an interesting story of how went on to co-own one of the most valued NBA teams today.