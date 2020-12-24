The US National Basketball Association (NBA) League has elevated Indian-origin referee Suyash Mehta, along with two others, to full time after his successful stint in the previous season.

The other referees are -- Simone Jelks and Andy Nagy, have been promoted to full-time NBA staff officials, said Monty McCutchen, NBA Senior Vice President, Head of Referee Development and Training.

"We are pleased to welcome Simone, Suyash and Andy to our full-time staff," said McCutchen. "They have demonstrated through the growth and the quality of their performance, they warrant working NBA games on a regular basis."

New Full-Time NBA Staff Officials

Simone Jelks (Cleveland, Ohio) has officiated three seasons in the NBA G League. She also worked 16 regular-season NBA games as a non-staff official during the 2019-20 season. She has three years of collegiate officiating experience, with stints in the Mid-American Conference and Hori­zon League. Jelks played college basketball at the University of Southern California, where she was named to the 2007-08 Pac-12 All-Defensive Team.

Suyash Mehta, who hails from Baltimore, Maryland, has been included on the roster for the 2020-21 season which started on Tuesday. Prior to this, he officiated five seasons in the NBA G League. During the 2019 20 NBA season, he refereed 13 regular-season NBA games as a "non-staff official".

Andy Nagy (Toledo, Ohio) has six seasons of NBA G League experience. He worked 13 NBA regular-season games as a non-staff official during the 2019-20 season. His officiating experience also includes nine years of collegiate experience, refereeing Division I men's and women's games in the At­lantic 10, Atlantic Sun, Horizon League and Mid-Amer­ican Conference. Nagy unofficially began his officiating career at 14, when his father allowed him to referee a Youth CYO Christ­mas Tournament game.