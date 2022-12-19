Janhvi Kapoor is a fashionista in every sense. Riding high on the success of Good Luck Jerry, Janhvi was recently spotted attending a store launch in a red outfit. While we felt she looked ravishing in red, many on social media felt otherwise. The Kapoor girl was trolled for her red-hot short dress and slammed for her dressing sense.

Social media irked

"That is so not your size girl," wrote one user. "Everything is bulging out," wrote another user. "How can you even breathe in that?" asked another social media user. "That's not fashion," commented a netizen. "Toooo tight," commented another netizen. "Why can't she wear comfortable clothes?" asked a netizen. "Everything is bulging out," commented another netizen.

Many impressed

However, there were many who even praised Janhvi's bold fashion sense. "Not everyone can carry it off with the same grace," wrote one user. "That's made for you," wrote another user. "Slaying it," commented a netizen.

Janhvi on her fashion evolution

Janhvi Kapoor's fashion sense often grabs the spotlight. The diva slays anything and everything she wears. "There was one year in my life where I wore nothing but oversized tracksuits and salwar kameez. It was just my energy at that time. I like how I look. I like shiny clothes. Life is too short. I just want to have fun and I just want to be myself whatever that means, I don't even know," the Dhadak actress once told Karan Johar on Koffee with Karan.