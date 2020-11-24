Jaan Kumar Sanu who was recently evicted from Bigg Boss 14 was at the top of the headlines when he said something about the Marathi language that left a political party extremely miffed and upset outside.

As he remained completely unaware inside the house, from the hullabaloo that was created, his father veteran singer Kumar Sanu, had joined the furore and apologised to the party on his son's behalf.

That was not it, Kumar Sanu also questioned Jaan's mother and his estranged wife Rita Bhattacharya on the upbringing she provided to their son. Now that Jaan is out of the house and is aware of what had conspired, he made an explosive statement against his own father. In an interview with Pinkvilla, he said, "Tell me something, my father left us when I was not even born. How could he question my upbringing and what would he even know about it? I don't think it was the right thing on his part to do. As far as I've seen the videos, nobody asked him for a comment and he came up with an assaulting derogatory video that raised questions on my parvarish. I have solely grown up with my mother.

He further continues, "If Salman sir has himself praised my upbringing, then there's no question of talking about it. Inside the Bigg Boss house, there was no one who will raise a finger at my upbringing. Outside, I didn't understand what my dad wanted, because first, he put out this video, then he immediately put out another video the very next day where he was praising me. If you have such twisted and changing opinions, then there would be no weight in your words. I want to have a word with him and ask him why he said what he did because it definitely hurt me. At the end of the day, he's my father; I love him and respect him but I'll have a better perspective when I speak to him."

Jaan Kumar apologises

Jaan too apologised to the Marathi speaking people and added that his statement was unintentional and he is sorry if he has hurt anybody.

"Ye unka maa ka kya siksha hai": Kumar Sanu's derogatory remarks

Kumar Sanu had come out to seek an apology. In a video, Kumar Sanu has said that he is what he is because of what Mumbai has given him. He added that he is shocked by the statement made by his son. He also said that he and his son have been living separately for the last 27 years. He also questioned his son's upbringing by his mother and said, "Ye unka maa ka kya siksha hai" (what has his mother taught him). Kumar Sanu further said that he respects and loves all languages and can only seek apology for the hurtful statement made by his son.