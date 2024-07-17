In an era where data privacy is a paramount concern, Apple's Safari browser is making significant strides to safeguard users' personal data. Millions of people are concerned about the safety of their data while browsing the web, and Apple has revealed how data tracking is still pervasive. Browsers can expose users to it without their permission, leading to multiple threats. Data companies can track users across multiple websites, collect location data without permission, and web extensions can violate privacy. Even in private mode, protections are limited.

However, Apple's Safari browser is taking a stand against these threats. It has released a new film on browser safety, highlighting its robust privacy features. Safari prevents cross-site tracking, helps users protect their location data, has privacy-preserving web extensions, and a state-of-the-art Private Browsing mode with real protections. Some websites include 100 or more trackers from different companies on a single page. To combat this, Apple has created 'Intelligent Tracking Prevention'. This feature uses machine learning to learn which domains are used to track users, and then it immediately isolates and purges the tracking data from the device.

In other tech news, Meta, formerly known as Facebook, has introduced verified subscription plans for businesses in India. The Meta Verified for businesses will offer them a verified badge, enhanced account support, impersonation protection, and additional features to support discovery and connection. The plan starts at as little as Rs 639 for a single app per month and goes up to Rs 21,000, which is an introductory discounted rate for two apps per month. Meta Verified now offers four subscription plans to give businesses increased options for selecting a plan that's best suited to their needs. The subscription plans in India are available for purchase only via iOS or Android at this time for businesses on Facebook, Instagram, or WhatsApp.

Meanwhile, Google is working with MeitY 'Startup Hub' to train 10,000 startups in artificial intelligence (AI), as the tech giant expanded access to its AI models and introduced new language tools for the developers in the country. The company said that developers in India now have expanded access to Google's powerful AI models with the two million token context window in Gemini 1.5 Pro and Gemma 2, the next generation of open models.

In the realm of sports, Suryakumar Yadav is poised to lead the T20I side in the upcoming tour of Sri Lanka which commences on July 27. Suryakumar will take over from Rohit Sharma, who recently led India to victory in the T20 World Cup before retiring from the format, along with veterans Virat Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja.

In the field of drug prevention, the Foundation for a Drug-Free World has achieved a significant milestone by being granted Consultative Status with the United Nations Economic and Social Council. This status allows the Foundation to contribute formally to the UN's work, provide expert advice on drug prevention, and collaborate with other NGOs on global drug prevention strategies.

These events highlight the ongoing efforts in various sectors to improve data privacy, enhance business services, expand AI training, promote sports leadership, and combat drug abuse. These developments not only reflect the dynamic nature of our world but also underscore the importance of continuous innovation, collaboration, and commitment to societal well-being. The world is constantly evolving, and these advancements are a testament to the relentless pursuit of betterment in various sectors.